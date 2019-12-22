HDK gives Rs 5L cheque each to families of 2 killed

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of Ahmmed Jaleel of Kandak and Nausheen of Kudroli, who were killed when police opened fire to disperse the violent mob protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19.

He also visited hospitals where six to seven persons, who were also injured in police firing, were undergoing treatment.

“If the state government fails to bear the medical expense, JD(S) will extend financial assistance to the family members. We also have plans to help them to earn their livelihood after they recover from injuries’’, he said.

Kumaraswamy declared that it was the innocent who had suffered injuries in the police firing.

“The police commissioner’s claim that 33 police personnel were injured in the violence during the protest is far from truth. If he reveals the hospitals where they are undergoing treatment, I am ready to visit them,’’ he added.

“Among the injured, one is a son of an auto driver with a PhD degree and another is a boy who had come from Shivamogga to apply for scholarship. A welder from Bihar, who was on his way to his quarters, was also injured. Unfortunately, neither CM nor officials in the district had any time to visit them in the hospitals,’’ he lamented.