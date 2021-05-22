Healthcare system has not improved in Kodagu: MLC

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah has alleged that the healthcare system has not improved in the district.

The number of infections and deaths have not declined in Kodagu district. The infected are undergoing treatment at the Designated Covid Hospital with fear, she said.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a doctor has received a bribe. The incident is a shame to the entire medical fraternity. Those who do not wish to discharge their duties at the Covid hospital should be relieved from duty. The district administration should give opportunity for the young and energetic doctors who wish to serve,” she added.

“Several deaths have allegedly occurred due to fear. The patients are suffering from depression. We have been receiving complaints from the family members about the lack of treatment at the hospital. To ward off depression and fear, the doctors, nurses and students of the medical college should speak to the infected at least twice or thrice a day and thereby instil confidence in them,” said the MLC.

In spite of the warning by experts about the second wave of Covid-19, the district administration and the government failed to take any precautionary measures, she said.

The district in-charge minister should initiate measures to solve the row over shortage of doctors in the district. He should give priority to improving the system, said Veena.

The MLC said that there is a fear of the spread of the black fungus. The state government should initiate measures to check the spread of the black fungus. A designated Covid hospital should also be set up in Napoklu.