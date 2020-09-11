Heavy rains lash Mangaluru, parts of Dakshina Kannada district

Heavy rains in Mangaluru, parts of Dakshina Kannada

Heavy rains lashed the city and parts of Dakshina Kannada district since Thursday night, inundating low-lying areas and flooding several places.

Water entered houses and shops in areas like Kottara Chowki, Jeppinamogaru, Alake, Padil, Barke, Pumpwell and Nanthur in the city.

Water-logging at many places hindered the movement of vehicles.

Mangaluru Mayor Divwakar Pandeshwar visited the affected areas in Jeppinamogaru.

Heavy rains were also reported from Sullia, Belthangady, Puttur, Moodbidri and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada district since Thursday and continued on Friday.

The meteorological department sounded a red alert on Friday and Saturday in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, and an orange alert on September 13 and predicted heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning during the days.

Heavy rains were also reported from some taluks in Udupi district.

Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha has asked all district and taluk-level officers to remain in headquarters to prepare for managing emergency situations in the wake of the red alert issued in coastal districts.

