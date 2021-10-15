Helpline for senior citizens

Helpline for senior citizens

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Oct 15 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 22:35 ist

Senior citizens can utilise the national helpline 14567, to seek help in various matters.

Information will be provided regarding the government schemes meant for senior citizens. Issues related to harassment, cheating, abuses, atrocities, rescue and rehabilitation will be addressed.

Assistance will be provided by the organisation towards legal consultation and availing of pension and life certificate. Counselling will also be provided, stated a press release by National Institute for Social Defence (NISD) field officer Bharat.

For more details, people can contact the number: 8792516595.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Senior citizens
helpline
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 