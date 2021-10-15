Helpline for senior citizens

Senior citizens can utilise the national helpline 14567, to seek help in various matters.

Information will be provided regarding the government schemes meant for senior citizens. Issues related to harassment, cheating, abuses, atrocities, rescue and rehabilitation will be addressed.

Assistance will be provided by the organisation towards legal consultation and availing of pension and life certificate. Counselling will also be provided, stated a press release by National Institute for Social Defence (NISD) field officer Bharat.

For more details, people can contact the number: 8792516595.