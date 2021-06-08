Herd of elephants chased to forest

Herd of elephants chased to forest

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jun 08 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 00:25 ist
A herd of elephants on Gonikoppa-Ponnampet highway.

The forest department officials were successful in chasing a herd of more than 10 elephants camping in coffee estates, back to the forest.

RFO Rajappa and team had chased the herd camping in coffee estates at Kunda, Kaikeri by bursting crackers to Nagarahole forest.

The elephants from a coffee estate at Aruvathokkalu crossed the Gonikoppa-Ponnampet highway before moving inside Chennangoli and Mayamudi. Later, they were chased into the forest. The team was guided by Thithimathi ACF Uthappa.

The elephants were camping inside the estates for the last several days and had created fear among the residents.

An elephant had tramped a man to death at PHS Colony on Monday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

herd of elephants
chased to forest
camping in coffee estates
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 