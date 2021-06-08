Herd of elephants chased to forest

The forest department officials were successful in chasing a herd of more than 10 elephants camping in coffee estates, back to the forest.

RFO Rajappa and team had chased the herd camping in coffee estates at Kunda, Kaikeri by bursting crackers to Nagarahole forest.

The elephants from a coffee estate at Aruvathokkalu crossed the Gonikoppa-Ponnampet highway before moving inside Chennangoli and Mayamudi. Later, they were chased into the forest. The team was guided by Thithimathi ACF Uthappa.

The elephants were camping inside the estates for the last several days and had created fear among the residents.

An elephant had tramped a man to death at PHS Colony on Monday.