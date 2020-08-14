Hi-tech anganwadi buildings set to attract kids

A state-of-the-art anganwadi centre has been developed on the model of granny’s house (ajjiya mane), at Bengre in Mangalore South constituency, Katipalla in Mangalore North constituency and at Edurupadavu in Moodushedde in Moodbidri constituency jurisdiction.

The building has an appealing aesthetic look and bears a striking resemblance to a kindergarten of a private school. The interior and exterior designs cater to the needs of growing children. In fact, it gives a feeling of granny’s house for the children. The anganwadi centre has a vast area for playing, separate room for sleeping, a kitchen, courtyard and toilet facilities.

Further, the anganwadi centre has a flower garden, vermicompost unit, rainwater harvesting system, solar lamps and is developed by giving utmost importance to the environment.

The whole building was realised at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. To attract children towards learning, the walls of the building had been decked with Kannada, English alphabets and rural artwork. LED lamps have been installed in the building.

Manure can be prepared using vermicompost. Space has been kept for cultivating vegetables. A compound wall has also been constructed for the safety of the children. The children can move around freely inside the premises of the anganwadi centre, officials explained.

The play area for children too has been developed in the anganwadi centres. Attractive play items including a slide had been installed.

The design of the Ajji Mane anganwadi building was developed by Green Mark architect Bharathram Jeppu. The work was taken up under the guidance of Nirmithi Kendra assistant engineer Naveeth.

The work on the Bengre anganwadi was completed recently. The work at Katipalla and Edurupadavu had been completed and they are set for inauguration.

The work was taken up with the assistance of MRPL. The previous ZP CEO Dr M R Ravi had asked to prepare an action plan for a hi-tech anganwadi building to Nirmithi Kendra. Accordingly, the team under the guidance of Nirmithi Kendra Executive Director Rajendra Kalbavi prepared an action plan.

MRPL was asked to lend assistance under its CRS initiative. Accordingly, three anganwadi centres in Mangaluru taluk were given approval by the MRPL, stated officials.