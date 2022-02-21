Hijab row: Students submit assignments at college gate

Girl students wearing hijab, from the commerce department at government junior college in Kundapura, handed over their assignments at the gate to the subject lecturer.

The assignment was submitted for the internal assessment. The girls wearing hijab were stopped at the gate on February 3 and they remained absent since February 16 following the interim order by the High Court.

The girls have continued their education at home. Students were supposed to submit assignments for internal assessment marks. Commerce students have to submit assignments for internal marks twice a semester.

Lecturer Uday Kumar said some parents came to college and submitted their daughters' assignments.