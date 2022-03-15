Hijab: VHP, BJP MLAs welcome court verdict

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP MLAs from Dakshina Kannada have welcomed the High Court verdict which upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the verdict has highlighted equality in schools and colleges and has directed students to adhere to uniform rules.

Minister for Energy, who is also the DK District In-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar, in a tweet said, “The High Court has reiterated the government’s order making uniforms mandatory in schools and colleges. I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgement.”

Reacting to the verdict, Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath in his FB post said, “The verdict on #hijab is out. Let us respect the verdict of the Honorable High Court. Attend classes, concentrate on studies and remain friends with each other. Write your exams with full focus. Let us all maintain peace and harmony.”

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja in a post said, “Uniform is equality and nothing else. The court in its verdict had said that denying hijab right does not amount to a violation of the religious rights of Muslims.”

Moodbidri MLA Umanatha Kotian said, “The court has justified the stand of the government making uniform mandatory. It is the duty of the citizens to respect and honour the verdict of the High Court.”

District BJP unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri said, “Let us respect the High Court verdict by not giving scope for any confusion.”

National Women’s Front (NWF) Karnataka president Farzana Muhammed told reporters in Mangaluru that the court verdict has pained the community.

‘Muslim girls did not get justice’

“Muslim girl students did not get justice. There are options to challenge the High Court judgement in the Supreme Court. The NWF will extend support to petitioners,” she added.

She said the judgement will have an impact on women’s education.