Historic temple looted

Ashwani Kumar N K R, DH News Service, Mudigere,
  • Jun 27 2019, 23:39pm ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2019, 00:38am ist
The Kalabhairaveshwara temple in Devaramane, Mudigere taluk.

Thieves have broken into the historic temple of Kalabhairaveshwara in Devaramane in Mudigere on Thursday and have stolen money from the donation box.

The temple, which is a well-known place, was built by rulers of the Chola dynasty. The ‘Punarpratishthapane’ was held in the temple only two months back.

The thieves have decamped the huge donation box of the temple and have discarded the box near Kogile village, four km away from Devaramane, after taking away the money from the box.

Banakal police conducted a spot inspection.

