Historic temple looted

Thieves have broken into the historic temple of Kalabhairaveshwara in Devaramane in Mudigere on Thursday and have stolen money from the donation box.

The temple, which is a well-known place, was built by rulers of the Chola dynasty. The ‘Punarpratishthapane’ was held in the temple only two months back.

The thieves have decamped the huge donation box of the temple and have discarded the box near Kogile village, four km away from Devaramane, after taking away the money from the box.

Banakal police conducted a spot inspection.