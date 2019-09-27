Honey trap case: Six arrested

District Police have arrested six people including a girl student in connection with a honey trap case in Madikeri on Friday. Four people, including Karim, the mastermind behind the crime, are absconding.

Muhammed Azaruddin (24), Aboobakar Siddique (33), Hussainar (27), Irshad Ali (27) and A A Samir (28) are the arrested. All are from Emmemadu village of Madikeri. A girl student from Bhuvanagiri, Koodige, who is a second year B Com student at a Women’s College in Madikeri, is also arrested.

Addressing the media in Madikeri on Friday, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar said that Karim has been a repeat offender.

Gafur, who is a native of Emmemadu and a resident of Dubai, had come to his native to construct a new house. Knowing about the same, Karim and Azaruddin took Gafur in a car on August 16 on the pretext of purchasing electronic equipment from Mysuru. The girl student too accompanied in the car.

On the way, they took Gafur to a homestay near Ring Road in Mysuru. Gafur was intoxicated with drugs by the accused. The rest of the accused entered the homestay and thrashed Gafur. They snatched Rs 60,000 cash and foreign currency from him. They later made Gafur pose with the girl student in a compromising position and recorded a video.

They threatened Gafur that they will make the video viral if Gafur did not pay Rs 50 lakh to them. After Gafur asked his relatives to get Rs 3.80 lakh and paid the arrested, he was released, said the superintendent of police.

A case has been registered at Napoklu police station.