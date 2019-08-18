Hospitals extend helping hand to flood-affected

Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital had conducted a three-day medical camp in the flood-affected areas of Uttara Kannada district.

The team of doctors visited various places in the district, including Kadavada, Shiravada, Kinnara School, Kinnara Anganwadi, Vailavada, Kharge School, Siddara ITI, Siddara Primary School, KPC Kadra School, Mallapura RFO Office, Kadra Colony, Kunnipete School, Veerje, Kadiye, Karavadi and Shejavada relief centres.

The doctors also administered first aid treatment to the affected people and distributed free medicines and offered counselling.

The medical team was headed by Dr Naresh Rai, senior intensivist from the Intensive Care Unit, Dr Sudesh Shetty, senior doctor from the Casualty department, along with doctors from the General Medicine, the Paediatrics department and the Orthopaedics department. The Para Medical staff were also a part of the team.

As three coastal districts were battered by the devastating floods, the Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, and the Student Council of the Medical College extended their helping hand towards the North Karnataka flood victims.

The Srinivas Medical College Council was actively involved last year in Kodagu and Kerala flood relief work. This time, two doctors were sent to assess the flood situation and prepare the logistics.

The college students and the staff members extended their support by distributing food material, medicines and monitory support to the victims.

The collected material and the funds were sent through the doctors working on field since five days, to distribute wherever they were required.

At least two doctors are stationed in Belagavi to coordinate the supply and distribution of the required relief material. Experts from Benaka Health Centre in Ujire had also conducted free medical camps.

“Victims from the flood-hit districts will also get a discount for any follow-up treatment in the hospital,” Dr Gopal Krishna said.