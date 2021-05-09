Hotelier offers free beverages to cops on duty

A restaurant owner in Somwarpet has been supplying juice, tea, coffee and biscuits to police personnel who are on the roads to implement the Covid regulations to check the spread of Covid-19.

William F, who owns a restaurant on Madikeri Road, has been engaged in serving juice and tea for the police personnel daily, free of cost.

The police have been checking the unnecessary movement of vehicles on the road.

"The country is in a dangerous situation owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The police personnel discharge their duties round the clock and work towards maintaining law and order. Hence, I decided to serve tea, coffee and juice to them," said William.