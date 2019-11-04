Illegal activities a black mark on homestays in Kodagu

The hidden activities inside homestays in Kodagu have become a blot on tourism activities. The unauthorised homestays have turned into centres for illegal activities, allege a few residents.

The activities of these homestays came to light after police raids recently. The homestays that should have introduced the culture and tradition of the land have been converted into illegal activities.

It is estimated that there are 4,000 homestays in the district. Unfortunately, only a few of them are registered.

The tourism department is unable to check on the unauthorised homestays functioning in the district.

Now, the new concept of ‘tent stay’ is also getting popular in the hilly area of Kodagu district. Tent, campfire on the top of the hillock and amid coffee estates are attracting tourists.

The police who woke up have now raided unauthorised homestays and arrested middlemen.

Charas, ganja seized

The DCIB sleuths raided a rave party being organised at Wild Heaven homestay owned by Vivek at Nallur near Ponnampet two days ago. When the police raided, youth who were part of the rave party had allegedly consumed drugs.

A few homestay owners have been attracting tourists through social media. Youth from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other areas come in search of such homestays.

“The loud music is destroying the homestay culture. Owing to such unauthorised homestays, all the registered homestays are also getting a bad name,” said Homestay Association office-bearers.

Illegal activities were taking place in a homestay at Moornadu a few days ago. The police had arrested five people from Kerala including the owner.

The police had raided a rave party at Nelaji A-1 Glamping homestay near Napoklu in January. The police had seized Charas, Hukka pipe, ganja, cigarettes and other materials.

Tourism department Assistant Director Raghavendra said, “Rave parties are being organised at unauthorised homestays. A high-level officials meeting will be held shortly to put an end to unauthorised homestays.”

Moornadu resident Suresh said, “Homestays were started to introduce the local culture to visitors. Illegal activities inside homestays are bringing a bad name to the district.”