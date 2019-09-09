Illegality in sand distribution alleged

The Lokayukta and concerned authorities will be informed of the illegalities reported in the distribution of sand in the district, people have said.

N Jairaj, president of the joint action committee of the Dakshina Kannada Lorry Owners’ Association Federation and sand contractors, sand boat owners, labourers and construction materials transport lorry owners, said the committee would file a complaint as they suspected the involvement of elected representatives and district officials in the illegalities.

“There is a need for an in-depth probe into the seizure of sand that was transported illegally. A sand committee led by the previous deputy commissioner has failed to issue permits for the removal of sand bars in the CRZ areas. Prior to 2012-13, those engaged in sand extraction for at least three years were considered as traditional sand extractors and permits were issued. Such norms were neglected last year,” Jairaj charged.

“Sasikanth Senthil had failed to dispose of the distribution of 10,000 tonnes sand extracted during the construction of a fisheries port at Haleyangadi village in Mangaluru

taluk. A tender was not invited transparently for fitting a GPS on the sand transporting trucks,” he alleged.