Incomplete works irk residents, motorists in C'magaluru

The digging of the road and adjacent area for laying pipelines for drinking water supply and underground drainage (UGD) under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has inconvenienced Chikkamagaluru residents.

After laying the pipeline, the dug-up area has not been covered properly.

The roads have been dug on all the major layouts to lay pipelines and take up UGD works. As the works are moving in a snail’s pace, the residents and motorists are inconvenienced.

Further, after completion of the works, the roads were not re-laid causing even more inconvenience to the road users. There are several instances of vehicles falling into the dug up pits at night.

The road has been asphalted after laying the pipeline only on one or two places.

A majority of the places in the dug-up area has been re-laid haphazardly. It is difficult for the residents to commute on these roads.

The soil removed while digging the road has fallen back into the drain. The drains are now filled with waste, plastic and soil.

At a few places, the sewage flows on the road and it enters inside houses situated in low-lying areas during the monsoon.

The drinking water pipelines get damaged often. The authorities take up temporary repair work of damaged pipelines. As a result, wastewater gets mixed with drinking water, said residents of Gandhinagar.

Even the broken pipes are dumped beside the roads.

In spite of KDP meetings giving deadlines for the completion of UGD and drinking water pipeline works, the works have remained incomplete.

The KDP meeting had given an ultimatum of May 15 to complete the work, which has not been met. The work on laying pipelines and UGD is still pending in a few layouts.

Speaking to DH, KUWSDB Chikkamagaluru division Assistant Engineer Shilpa said the works under Amrut scheme is entrusted to GKC Limited from Hyderabad.

There was a delay in the release of funds for four to five months. The works were delayed due to technical reason. The contractor has now sought time till February 2020, she added.