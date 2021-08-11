Increase in tourists: Locals fear spread of Covid-19

As a large number of tourists are visiting Mallalli Falls in Bettadalli Gram Panchayat limits, the local residents are apprehensive over the spread of Covid-19.

Hundreds of visitors from within the district, outside the district and outside the state flock to the waterfalls daily.

During the beginning of the second wave, all those youth from Bettadalli working in Bengaluru and other areas returned to the village and were responsible for the spread of Covid-19 among the villagers. As a result, several positive cases were reported in villages including Kudigana village.

The villagers said that a few tourists had broken open the lock of the gate near the waterfalls and are engaged in merrymaking in the areas restricted for tourists entry.

Even the banners mounted to inform about the restriction on tourist visits have been removed, they said.

Bettadalli resident B E Jayendra said, "There is a need to check the visit of tourists."

In spite of the weekend curfew on August 7, the number of tourists had not declined.