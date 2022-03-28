INTACH’s expo on photos, architectural drawings of old schools

An exhibition of photographs and architectural drawings of some of the oldest schools spread across Dakshina Kannada district titled ‘Window to the Classroom – Revisiting Great Grandparents Schools’ was inaugurated recently.

“We should look upon the legacy of our forefathers with pride," DDPI Sudhakara K had stressed while inaugurating the exhibition.

The government has plans to undertake similar work by starting Paramparika or a heritage corner within each school, he said.

"An amount of Rs 16.5 lakh has been approved for eight schools in the district. We look forward to working with INTACH in making this a successful idea,” he added.

Vimala Rao, retired headmistress of Canara Girls’ High School in Dongerkery appreciated the efforts of INTACH to preserve heritage.

Under INTACH, a project to identify 100-year-old schools was initiated by two trainees from the Nitte Institute of Architecture in 2018. Among the 25 to 30 schools identified, 19 had been listed and architectural documents of eight are prepared.

The recent demolition of a Government School in Puttur gave organisers the motivation to present these centennial schools as an exhibition, informed Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH, Mangaluru Chapter.

The exhibition is organised by the Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh. It will be open to visitors till March 30 from 11 am to 7 pm.