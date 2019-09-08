Intermittent rain lashes Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Intermittent rain lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Sunday.

The sky had remained overcast throughout the day. The intensity of the rain increased in the noon.

A tree was uprooted near petrol bunk on Ujire-Charmadi Road in Ujire. This disrupted movement of vehicles for some time. The movement of vehicles was restored after the forest officials and local residents cleared the tree.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain increased in Udupi. Gusty wind has caused damages in Hebri.

The sheets and roof tiles of a few houses were damaged due to the rain.

The roof of a grocery shop belonging to one Chandra Shetty at Kallugunde in Siddapura collapsed due to rain. On an average Udupi district has received 4.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday.

Woman dies

A 70-year-old woman died after the wall of a cowshed collapsed on her due to rain at Meginapanja in Aryaput village of Puttur taluk on Saturday night. The deceased is Varija.