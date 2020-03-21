Janata curfew gets wide support

The Prime Minister’s Janata curfew has received wide support across the sections of the society.

Private buses will not operate on Sunday, said Dakshina Kannada district Bus Operators Association President Dilraj Alva.

Puttur Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh backed Autorickshaw Drivers’ and Owners’ Association president Balakrishna said the autorickshaws will remain off the road in the taluk.

A doctor, Sanjay Nayak, went hopping from one autorickshaw stand to another in Mangaluru, creating awarenes about the spread of coronavirus and the need of Janata curfew to autorickshaw drivers.

“The Janata curfew, which enforces social distancing, is a right step to ensure that Covid-19 does not reach the community,” says Sudeep Ghate, who is serving as a post doctoral fellow in Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

In order to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from going onto stage III, we need to promote social distancing, he adds.

About 35 teaching and non-teaching staff from Shakthi Residential School and Shakti PU College, formed ten teams and sought support for Janata curfew during door-to-door campaigns.

“The teams covered 600 houses in Sowjanya lane, Datta Nagar, Souharda lane, Srinivas Muda Layout and Customs quarters,” Shakti Education Trust advisor Ramesh K told DH.

Elderly citizen R M Sharma says Janata curfew means a day less of public spitting and urinating.

“To dedicate a day for the country is no big sacrifice,” he stressed.

District Indian Red Cross Society chairman C A Shantaram Shetty said that thousands of youth trained to highlight the importance of Janata curfew will sensitise residents about social distancing in all 320 gram panchayats.

A farmer, P Subrahmanyam of Ariyapu village in Puttur, says, even farmers should get involved in Janata curfew.

Well known magician Kudroli Ganesh asserts that prevention is better than cure and thus is creating awareness on Covid-2019 and Janata curfew with the help of his magic tricks. Netizens can watch the magic with messages by clicking onto the link (

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FWMNcRGSEg, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NmFHzxtBwQ)

Ring church bells at 5 pm today: Bishop

Mangaluru Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha appealed to all the churches of Mangaluru Diocese to ring the Church Bells on March 22 (at 5 pm).

“In Catholic tradition, church bells are rung to invite people to divine service and also to announce good or sad news. While it is possible at the individual level to applaud by clapping hands, at the institutional level, we can express it by ringing the bells. I invite all parish priests to arrange the pealing of the bells in their respective churches and chapels on Sunday at 5 pm,” said the Bishop.

This is a humble expression of our gratitude and great appreciation of the brave men and women who render their noble and selfless service in these moments of crisis, he added.