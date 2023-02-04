Jewellery shop staffer murdered in Mangaluru

A 55-year-old employee of a jewellery shop in Hampankatta was murdered by an unidentified man on Friday.

Raghavendra Acharya alias Raghu (55), working in the shop since seven months, was murdered inside the shop by an unidentified man, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said. The incident occurred when Raghu was alone in the shop. When shop owner Keshava Achari arrived at the shop, he noticed a parked two-wheeler, posing a hurdle for parking his car. He called Raghu, who received the call and informed that he was being repeatedly stabbed.

A shocked Keshava rushed inside the shop and noticed a youth with a helmet and mask fleeing from the shop. Raghu succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. A few jewellery on display had gone missing.“The owner has assured of furnishing all details after verifying the ledger maintained in the shop. The reason for murder is not known,” the commissioner said. Teams are set up to verify the CCTV footage from the spot and other places.