Jewellery shop staffer murdered in Mangaluru

Jewellery shop staffer murdered in Mangaluru

Raghavendra Acharya alias Raghu (55), working in the shop since seven months, was murdered inside the shop by an unidentified man

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 04 2023, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 00:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old employee of a jewellery shop in Hampankatta was murdered by an unidentified man on Friday.

Raghavendra Acharya alias Raghu (55), working in the shop since seven months, was murdered inside the shop by an unidentified man, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said. The incident occurred when Raghu was alone in the shop. When shop owner Keshava Achari arrived at the shop, he noticed a parked two-wheeler, posing a hurdle for parking his car. He called Raghu, who received the call and informed that he was being repeatedly stabbed.

A shocked Keshava rushed inside the shop and noticed a youth with a helmet and mask fleeing from the shop. Raghu succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. A few jewellery on display had gone missing.“The owner has assured of furnishing all details after verifying the ledger maintained in the shop. The reason for murder is not known,” the commissioner said. Teams are set up to verify the CCTV footage from the spot and other places.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
murder

What's Brewing

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

In a first, transman father to give birth in Kerala

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

 