Judges listen to woes of labourers

Senior Civil Judge S R Dindalakoppa and Principal Civil Judge Prathibha visited Madapura, where houses were constructed for rain victims, and listened to the woes of the labourers.

More than 200 labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were present.

Permission has already been obtained to construct the houses.

The judge created awareness among the labourers on the measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He also visited a primary health centre at Madapura and directed the medical officer to conduct health check-up of the labourers