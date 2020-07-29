Junior health assistants stage protest

Junior health assistants stage protest

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 23:43 ist
Junior health assistants stage a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

Demanding job regularisation, the taluk junior health assistants working on contract basis staged a protest here on Wednesday.

The protesters demanded to regularise their job, equal pay for equal work and security to their service.

The health assistants said that they have been working for the past five months without availing leave to contain the spread of Covid-19. They have been visiting containment zones and other affected areas. But were not paid properly, they alleged and added that due to low pay, they are finding difficult to eke out a living.

They urged the government to respond positively to their demands.

