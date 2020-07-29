Junior health assistants stage protest

Demanding job regularisation, the taluk junior health assistants working on contract basis staged a protest here on Wednesday.

The protesters demanded to regularise their job, equal pay for equal work and security to their service.

The health assistants said that they have been working for the past five months without availing leave to contain the spread of Covid-19. They have been visiting containment zones and other affected areas. But were not paid properly, they alleged and added that due to low pay, they are finding difficult to eke out a living.

They urged the government to respond positively to their demands.