Kanakamajalu GP wins national award

Kanakamajalu gram panchayat (GP) in Sullia taluk has won the coveted Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar for the effective implementation of the decisions taken in the gram sabhas.

This is the only gram panchayat in Karnataka win this award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj this year. The award is a part of Deendayal Panchayat Saskashtikarana Award.

Kanakamajalu gram panchayat development officer Sarojini B told DH, “The award is based on the strategies for organising successful gram sabhas and formulating follow-up action plan based on the outcome of the gram sabha."

The gram panchayat has organised the gram sabhas following the guidelines of the government. A team of officials had visited the gram panchayat on February 13 to verify the details submitted by it for the award.

The state-level team had recommended names of three gram panchayats for the award. Finally, Kanakamajalu gram panchayat was selected for the award. The award is given to the gram panchayats for their outstanding contribution to socio-economic development through the gram sabhas.

Sarojini said there were 29 main questions related to activities in education, employment, facilities, women and child protection, self-employment training, aid for farmers, MGNREGS work, measures taken to check the migration of people in search of green pasture, social security and other areas, which were uploaded online. The data was later reviewed by taluk panchayat and forwarded to zilla panchayat, which verified the details, before recommending it to the state government.

She said, "After every gram Sabha, we drafted an action plan and ensured that plans were implemented before the next gram sabha. Further, under self-employment scheme, training programmes in rubber tapping organised. Vocational training programmes were also imparted for women to become self-employed. The gram panchayat is also working towards checking plastic menace by banning flexes. We give permission only for mounting cloth banners."

The award is presented every year on the National Panchayati Raj Day observed on April 24. This year, due to lockdown, the award ceremony has not been held.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. According to the guidelines for the utilisation of the prize money, the state government should ensure the proper utilization of prize money by the gram panchayat for public purposes.

Earlier, the gram panchayat had won Gandhi Grama Puraskar in 2015-16 and Namma Grama Namma Yojane Puraskara in 2017-18.