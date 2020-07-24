Kargil Vana with wild fruit bearing saplings in Mundaje

Inspired from the services rendered by the army personnel to the country, an environment enthusiast and agriculturist Sachin Bhide, has created a ‘Kargil Vana’ at Mundaje village of Belthangady taluk.

The Kargil Vana has come up on five acres of Patta land owned by Bhide, situated on the periphery of the forest. A total of 521 fruit-bearing saplings of mango, jackfruit, wild jack, kokum, rampathre, gooseberry and other wild varieties have been planted on the land.

The Kargil Vana was symbolically inaugurated in the presence of members of Belthangady taluk ex-servicemen association. A few saplings were also symbolically planted by the ex-servicemen association members and Kargil war veteran.

“I consider the tree as a soldier who guards the human beings on this earth by supplying the required oxygen. I have vowed not to fell any of these trees when they grow tall and nurture it throughout. The Kargil Vana is in memory of all those who lost their lives in the war. I was inspired when my father had asked me to send a money order in the name of Army Welfare Fund during the Kargil War in 1999. My cousin who is also serving in the army has also influenced me. It was my dream to do something in the name of army personnel who safeguard our country,” Sachin Bhide told DH.

Further, I was inspired by the army personnel during my visit to Amarnath, Ladakh and Kargil areas. It was environmentalist Dinesh Holla who had inspired me to conserve nature for the future generation, he adds.

“In fact, the work on the Kargil Vana begun a year ago. However, due to the flash-flood in the vicinity last year, the work could not be taken up. Hence, planting of saplings was taken up during this monsoon. I have planted more than 800 saplings. But 521 saplings are exclusively for Kargil Vana,” he said.

Avinash, a friend of Sachin Bhide who is also a farmer and an environment enthusiast from Hathyadka said, “Sachin has given an open invitation to the family of martyred soldiers and Kargil war veterans to visit the place and accept his hospitality anytime in future."