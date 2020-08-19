Man who made hoax call to Mangalore intl airport held

Karkala man who made hoax call to Mangalore International Airport held

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 19 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 23:33 ist
Reptresentative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth from Karkala who had made a hoax call to Mangalore International Airport was arrested by CCB police on Wednesday evening.

The accused youth, who works as a labourer in a canteen, was identified as Vasanth (33) from Ballady Thundugudde in Mudradi village in Karkala taluk.

Vasanth was arrested near his house after the MIA filed a complaint with the Baja police who then alerted the Hebri police, told DH.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangalore International Airport
Karkala

What's Brewing

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 