Karkala man who made hoax call to Mangalore International Airport held

A youth from Karkala who had made a hoax call to Mangalore International Airport was arrested by CCB police on Wednesday evening.
The accused youth, who works as a labourer in a canteen, was identified as Vasanth (33) from Ballady Thundugudde in Mudradi village in Karkala taluk.
Vasanth was arrested near his house after the MIA filed a complaint with the Baja police who then alerted the Hebri police, told DH.
