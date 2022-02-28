Karkala Utsava from March 10 

To introduce the uniqueness of Karkala to the people of the state and to introduce the comprehensive culture of the state to the people of Karkala, Karkala Utsava will be held from March 10 to 20, said Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting on Karkala Utsava, he said through the Utsava, tourist spots of Karkala will be introduced to the state and at the national level.

Karkala is rich religiously and culturally. To bring back its glory, Karkala Utsava is being organised, he said.

The Utsava will be held at Gandhi Maidan from March 10 to 17, while it will be held at Swaraj Maidan from March 18 to 20.

People can take a ride in a helicopter from March 10 to 14. A kite festival will be held on March 15. Goodudeepa exhibition will be held from March 16 to 20.

A cultural procession with artistes from across the country will be a highlight during the Utsava on March 18.

The roads in Karkala will be decked up. Priority will be given for cleanliness during Karkala Utsava.

The parking of vehicles from Ananthashayana to Swaraj Maidan has been restricted. Tonga will ferry people to Swaraj Maidan.