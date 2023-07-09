Karnataka shop owner sets worker ablaze, cites electrocution

A man allegedly murdered a labourer who was working under him in his grocery shop by setting him ablaze and later projecting it as an electrocution, in Mangaluru's Mulihithlu on Saturday.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased is Gajnana alias Jagu.

The police arrested Tausif Hussain in connection with the crime based on the available evidence after enquiring the general public in the surrounding areas.

Also Read | Business rivalry turns deadly: 3 arrested for killing caterer in Bengaluru

The commissioner said that the accused allegedly murdered Gajnana over a trivial issue by setting him on fire and later tried to destroy the evidence by informing people in the surrounding areas that Gajnana was electrocuted and was taken to Wenlock Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

The Mangaluru South police conducted an investigation into the case and arrested Tausif after confirming that it was a murder.

A case has been registered.