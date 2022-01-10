Kayaking amid thick mangroves in Parampalli

To take a closer look at the mangroves in the backwaters of River Sita, head to Parampalli in Saligrama of Udupi district, where one can enjoy kayaking amid thick mangroves.

Two youths, Lokesh and Mithun, have started kayaking for the visitors.

They have procured kayaks after investing money to take visitors amidst the lush mangroves.

Kayaking has received a good response from the visitors since the beginning.

Along with taking in the beauty of the backwaters and lush mangroves, visitors can also get more information on mangroves, said Mithun.

Lokesh and Mithun accompany tourists during the ride for guidance and also to go through the thick mangroves while kayaking.

Kayaking starts and ends near the Parampalli bridge. One can also witness birds during the ride.

Tourists, besides being given tips about a safe ride, are also provided life jackets for safety.

“It gives a refreshing feeling amid nature, surrounded by the mangroves,” said Mithun.

No tickets are issued for children below 10 years.

Children are allowed if they are accompanied by their parents for kayaking.

“As the region is surrounded by the best mangroves, we decided to introduce kayaking. The depth of the water is just about four-five feet along the stretch and people can paddle the kayak with ease. One can go for kayaking for an 8 km stretch,” said Mithun and Lokesh.

“We have received a good response from the tourists. Students from Manipal and Udupi arrive in large numbers. Those who arrive in the district from outside also enjoy kayaking. Along with enjoying beaches, tourists here can also have a look at the backwaters and mangroves, thus giving a new experience to them,” said Mithun.

For a two-hour ride, the organisers charge Rs 300 per head. Two people can go in one kayak.