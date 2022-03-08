KCCI urges Bommai to set up KSFC office in Mangaluru

KCCI urges Bommai to set up KSFC office in Mangaluru

The objective of the corporation is to promote industrial activity in Karnataka by providing financial assistance to industries

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 18:47 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) appealed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take steps on setting up of a Karnataka State Financial Corporation's (KSFC) regional office in Mangaluru.

KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor said KSFC is a state level Financial Institution set up by the government in 1959 under state Financial Corporations' Act 1951 in order to cater to long-term and short-term financial needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Karnataka.  

The objective of the corporation is to promote industrial activity in Karnataka by providing financial assistance to industries, particularly to small and medium sized units. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have 17,883 micro, small and medium sized units. Thus, the government should set up a KSFC regional office in Mangaluru which would stop industrialists from making frequent visits to Hassan, Maroor said.

Watch the lstest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KCCI
Mangaluru
basavaraj bommai
KSFC
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

 