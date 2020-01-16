Khader to serve privilege notice on PWD

MLA U T Khader said he would serve a privilege notice on district Public Works Department (PWD) for not inviting him for the foundation stone laying programme of a post-disaster shelter in Ombatkere in Ullal.

Congress leaders on Thursday had threatened to stage a protest against the PWD and district administration for not inviting local MLA Khader for the foundation-stone laying ceremony.

Khader told mediapersons at Circuit House on Thursday that he was disappointed that the PWD also had not invited the four local councillors, SDMC president and representatives of four local youth associations.

Khader said he spoke to District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who had laid the foundation stone, and expressed his disappointment on not being invited to the programme.

“My rights had been violated. Let Speaker based on my privilege application refer it to a Legislative committee,’’ he said and added that he had requested Poojary to release Rs 25 lakh for buying furniture for the building.

The post-disaster shelter is being planned at a total cost of Rs 2.70 crore.

Khader also urged Muslim communities to extend co-operation to Asha and Anganwadi volunteers, who are conducting survey for the successful implementation of Pulse Polio drive on January 19.

‘’Co-operate for your good,’’ he stressed as Muslims paying heed to former deputy commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S had decided to boycott the Pulse Polio immunisation drive.