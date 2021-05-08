Kodagu dist admin set to recruit specialist doctors

Kodagu district, which was in the green zone for a long period, during the first wave of Covid-19, has been witnessing a surge in cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

There is a rise in the Covid fatalities as well in the district. Even though a lockdown has been imposed, the situation has not come under control.

Cause of concern

The shortage of specialist doctors in the designated hospital, taluk hospital and community health centres, has been a cause of concern.

The district administration has initiated the process of recruiting specialist doctors.

Earlier, there was a lukewarm response by the doctors and nurses towards the recruitment process.

However, as there is an urgent need for doctors such as pulmonologists, general physicians and cardiologists, the district administration is set to appoint more than 20 doctors.

The monthly salaries are fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh. About 100 nursing staff, pharmacists and laboratory technicians too are to be recruited within the next six months, according to sources.

The existing doctors and nurses are working hard to manage the situation. Many of them have been far from their family members.

The doctors have themselves taken an initiative and have requested doctors outside Kodagu, to come to the district and serve during the Covid-19 situation. Many doctors have posted the requests on social media platforms.

Demand for oxygen

As a significant number of patients need oxygen, there is a need to procure more oxygen, the doctors said.

A liquid oxygen tank with a 13,000-litre capacity has been set up on the premises of the designated hospital. However, it is important to ensure that the tank is filled to provide oxygen to the patients.

Chamber of Commerce objects to FIRs

District Chamber of Commerce has objected to the filing of FIRs by police against the vendors in the district.

The traders are already undergoing losses due to Covid-19 and the lockdown stated the body.

Even though it is the people who violate social distancing, the police are targeting the vendors. The shopkeepers were abused in foul language by the police personnel, it stated.

One should understand that the shopkeepers too are operating shops at their own risk, to supply essential commodities to people. The harassment against the merchants should stop, said the merchant’s body.

The shopkeepers had requested the people to maintain social distancing. But, they did not pay heed to it, the Chamber of Commerce stated.

During a virtual meeting, it was decided to draw rings in front of the shops.

A delegation of the office bearers also met DySP Barike Dinesh Kumar in this regard.

District Chamber of Commerce office-bearers Dhananjay, Santosh Anvekar, Ambekal Navin and others were present.