Kodagu records good results in SSLC exams

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 09 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 00:18 ist

Kodagu district has recorded good results in the SSLC examinations for 2020-21.

All districts have been awarded an 'A' grade during the results this year.

In the district, all 6,981 students who took the exam have been successful.

As many as 3,560 boys and 3,421 girls took the exams.

