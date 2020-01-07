KSP district president to stage hunger strike

In the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the selection of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana president and to appeal to the public for the success of the sammelana, the district unit president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Ashok Kundooru has decided to hold a symbolic hunger strike on January 9.

The district in-charge minister who is also the Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has directed Kannada Sahitya Parishat not to release grant for hosting the sammelana.

There was criticism for selecting Kalkuli Vittala Hegde as the sammelana president. The sammelana is scheduled to be held in Sringeri on January 10 and 11. The invitations have already been printed and distributed.

"I have decided to stage a symbolic hunger strike to appeal for ensuring that the sammelana is held without any disturbances. It is an appeal to help in organising the sammelana peacefully," said Kundooru to DH.

"With just three days left for the sammelana, I have appealed to the district administration to convene a peace committee meeting. The sammelana president was selected unanimously," he said.