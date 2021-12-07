Labourer ends life

Owing to illness, a daily wage labourer ended his life by suicide.

The deceased is Ganesh (34), from Mullur village.

He was depressed after suffering from an ailment.

He did not recover even after treatment. Fed up by the same, he consumed insecticide on December 5.

After falling severely ill, Ganesh was rushed to the community health centre in Shanivarasanthe for first aid and was later shifted to a government hospital in Hassan. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Ganesh is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

A case has been registered at Shanivarasanthe police station, based on a complaint submitted by his wife Aruna.