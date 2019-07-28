Last rites of Erya performed at Yeryabeedu

The last rites of well known writer and critic Dr Erya Lakshminarayana Alva was performed in the presence of relatives and well wishers at Yeryabeedu in Bantwal on Sunday evening.

As per the wishes of late Alva, the funeral was held in the fields near his house and his son-in-law Yerya Balakrishna Hegde performed the last rites.

Since morning thousands of people cutting across religion and political parties visited Yeryabeedu to pay their final tributes to the departed soul.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, D Harshendra Kumar of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, former MLAs K Padmanabha Kottary, A Rukhmaya Poojary, J R Lobo, B Ramanath Rai, former vice chancellor of Hampi University Prof B A Vivek Rai, former chief of Karnataka Sahitya Parishat Dharmadarsahi Harikrishna Punarooru, Yakshagana critic Prof Prabhakar Joshi, DK district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, Konkani litterateur Basthi Vaman Shenoy, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy President A C Bhandary, among others paid their tributes.

Odiyoor Gurudevananda Swami, Manila Mohandas swami and among others condoled the death of Alva.