Legal Dispute Resolution Cell set up in M'luru

The Office of the Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax has set up a cell for Sabka Vishwas (Legal Dispute Resolution) Scheme for clearing doubts on the scheme or the issues faced in filing online applications by the taxpayers.

The said cell will be functioning in the GST Seva Kendra, C R Building, Attavar, Mangaluru, between 10 am to 12 pm on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday till December 31 (excluding National Holidays).

Taxpayers of Udupi and Karwar may approach the division offices of Central Excise and Central Tax Udupi and Karwar for the resolution of doubts or issues faced in filing applications online on the above mentioned dates and time, said a release from Principal Commissioner Sanjay Pant.

The Sabka Vishwas (Legal Dispute Resolution) Scheme was announced by the finance minister in budget 2019 to resolve all pending legacy issues of Service Tax and Central Excise. The scheme is being implemented from September 1 to December 31.