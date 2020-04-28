Lockdown to continue in Udupi district till May 3

Though Udupi district is in the green zone in connection with Covid-19, there will not be any further relaxations and the lockdown will continue till May 3, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

The DC said no fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported for the past one month. However, the district is not immune to the threat of coronavirus. Thus, the lockdown will continue till May 3 with minimum relaxations. The district ha already initiated relaxations and mandatory guidelines have to be implemented, he added.

The provisions under the Shops and Establishments Act will strictly be introduced. The jewellery shops, multi/single brand outlets, beauty parlours, Spa, and salons will be shut. Even though the hotels are open, they can only offer takeaways. The factories will be opened in rural areas. Agriculture, horticulture and other essential activities like construction works will resume. The sand mining will be permitted. The shops will be open from 7 to 11 am.

The social distancing rules will be strictly adhered to. Masks and sanitisers should be compulsorily used. The owners of the factories and other work set-ups should be cautious about the mandatory requirements. The social distance and 50 % workforce should be maintained. The assistant commissioner and police personnel have been informed to take action against the violators of the rules.

The DC has strictly warned action against autorickshaw drivers venturing out. The public transport is not permitted. These initiatives have been taken to improve the economy of the district, he added.