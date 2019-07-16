Lunar eclipse: Temples’ timings revised

The darshan timings at Kukke Subrahmanya and Kateel Durgaparameshwari temples have been revised for Tuesday on account of the lunar eclipse.

The ‘mahapuje’ at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple will be held before 6.30 pm. After 7 pm, devotees will be barred from entering the temple. There will be no ‘ashleshabali seve’ in the evening and food will also not be served to devotees at night. There will be no change in puja timings and other rituals from morning till noon.

There is no change in darshana of the presiding deity at Dharmasthala Temple. The darshana will be held from 6.30 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 9 pm.

No food in night

On account of the lunar eclipse, there will be no ‘hoovina puje’, ‘ranga puje’ and other night time rituals at the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple on Tuesday. The food will not be served to devotees at night. Mahapuje will be held at 8 pm, a press release stated.