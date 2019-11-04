Madikeri: Outsourced BCM hostel workers seek justice

Outsourced workers in BCM hostels who have been dismissed from work without being provided salaries vented their ire against the Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Department and submitted a memorandum to the district administration in Madikeri.

More than 20 workers met Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha and requested her to take measures to provide the salaries which are due to the employees. They also requested that their services be made regular.

An assistant cook said that the BCM department has cheated the outsourced workers alike by not providing salaries to the employees.

Injustice has been meted out to me. Higher officials should intervene and provide justice. Or else, there is no choice for me other than to end my life, she said.

JD(S) district unit President K M B Ganesh said that the workers who have been working from 10 to 15 years as assistant cooks and security guards are from economically backward families. They have not been provided with salaries for the last six months.

Only 18 out of the 57 workers have been regularised. There are apprehensions regarding the regularization. An inquiry should be initiated into the same, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha spoke to the BCM department officials on phone and sought information about the matter. She also directed them to do the needful.