Maintain 'green zone' tag in district: DC

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 22:19 ist

The lockdown will be relaxed in the district from May 4, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

"People have a responsibility to maintain the 'green zone' tag in the district by adhering to the rules and guidelines issued by the government. Wearing mask is mandatory while venturing out of the house. Fine will be imposed on those who violate the rules,” he warned.

DC said that OPD services and clinics can resume in the district.

The distance education centre, online coaching centre, readymade garments,  jewellery shops, saloons, liquor outlets can remain open. Hotels and restaurants can provide only parcels. The relaxation during lockdown is applicable from 7 am to 7 pm only, he said.

 

 

 

