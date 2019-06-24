'Maintenance work soon on Closeburn school'

Public Works Department officials assured the school authorities of taking up maintenance work of the Government Higher Primary School in Closeburn, Kattalekadu, soon.

The School Development and Monitoring Committee and the school alumni had expressed their disappointment over the negligent attitude of the department concerned, as the repair work had not started even after the amount for the maintenance had been released by the government.

Taluk Panchayat member Appu Ravindra too had raised the issue and discussed the matter with officials.

PWD officers and the contractors visited the school on Monday and said that the work will be started from coming Friday.

"Tender process has been completed towards the construction of a new building for the school at a cost of Rs 21.20 lakh and the work will start from June 28," they said.

As the school building was in a dilapidated condition, a memorandum was submitted to the chief minister requesting to release funds for a new building. The amount was sanctioned accordingly.

PWD engineer Channakeshava, Parameshwar, the contractor who has availed the tender, TP member Appu Ravindra and school headteacher Sujatha were present.