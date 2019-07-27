‘Malaya Marutha’ cries for attention

Malaya Marutha, a guest house built by the Forest Department overlooking the mountains, is crying for attention.

Situated three kilometres away from Kottigehara, on the foothills of Charmadi Ghat, the roof of the guest house leaks during the monsoon.

The two-storey building constructed on the model of a pagoda was attracting the tourists in the past.

However, due to poor maintenance, it is crying for the attention of the authorities.

The building had not seen painting over the years. Water seepage inside the rooms has also spoiled the structure.

One gets a stunning view of the hills, the forest and a stream, especially from the watchtower at the top.

Tourists say that the Forest Department should take up repair work of the building at the earliest.