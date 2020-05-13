Man arrested for collecting money

People caught a man who was collecting money from people in the name of religion and handed him over to the police.

Girish from Puttur is the accused. He was visiting temples, mosques and churches to meet people and was collecting money from them claiming that he converted to a different religion and is now going through financial hardships.

Some people were suspicious about his movements and circulated information about him on social media.

When he was collecting money, the locals caught him and handed him over to Kushalnagar police. Investigations are on.