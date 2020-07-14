Man booked for violating home quarantine 163 times

Kundapura police have booked a case against a man who had violated home quarantine period 163 times by moving around freely outside.

Sahab Singh had arrived at his rented house at Koteshwara from Mumbai on June 29. He was asked to remain quarantined at home till July 13. However, he was found loitering and also visiting hotels in Udupi through mobile GPS tracker by the officials.

He had breached the quarantine period 163 times. Following the violation, flying squad officer N G Bhat had filed a complaint against Singh in Kundapura Police Station. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 269 and 270.