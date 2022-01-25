Man on a mission to create blood donation awareness

Man on a mission to create blood donation awareness

The mission for the walk is to spread awareness about blood donation among people so that nobody should die waiting for blood in India after December 31, 2025

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 16:12 ist
Kiran Verma, who is on a 21,000-km walk to create awareness on blood donation. Credit: Special Arrangement

Kiran Verma, who is on a 21,000-km walk to create awareness on blood donation in India reached Mangaluru on Tuesday. 

He had started his walk for blood awareness in India from Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021. "This walk is going to be the longest blood awareness campaign ever by an individual in the world” which will run for more than 2 years," said Kiran. 

The mission for the walk is to spread awareness about blood donation among people so that nobody should die waiting for blood in India after December 31, 2025.

"Due to rising Covid cases voluntary blood donation in India has come down drastically in the last two years. This walk is to encourage people to donate blood so that blood banks and hospitals don't run dry on blood," he said. 

Till now he has crossed Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulum, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Mahe, Kannur and Kasaragod districts covering more than 650- km and reached Mangaluru. His next cities for his walk are Udupi, Wayanad, Coimbatore, Madurai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Kiran Verma started 'Simply Blood' when his blood was sold to a poor family in Delhi. On December 26, 2016, he had received a call where one person told Kiran that there was a poor family from Raipur, Chattisgarh who needed blood and Kiran went to the hospital to donate blood to that family. After donating blood when he went to meet the family, he got to know that the person who called Kiran had collected Rs 1500 for the blood, which he had donated for free. He got to know that the woman who paid for his blood got into prostitution to pay medical bills.

This was hard to digest for him and the same day he left his job and started the awareness campaign.  Kiran Verma is a Delhi based social worker who founded “Change With One Foundation” under which he runs two programmes Simply Blood and Change With One Meal. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
blood donation
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 