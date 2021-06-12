Man succumbs to injuries after alleged police assault

A man who was seriously injured in an alleged police assault, succumbed to the injuries, at a hospital in Madikeri.

The deceased is Roy D'Souza (50).

The family and community leaders have alleged that D'Souza died of police assault.

The injured Roy was mentally unwell. When he was moving around holding a sickle in his hand on midnight of June 9, the police stopped him.

He assaulted the police and the police were injured by his hand. Later, the police took him to the station.

Roy's mother was called to the police station and they handed him over to her. Roy was severely injured by then.

Roy's family members took him to a hospital in Madikeri on Friday.

Baby Mathew of Kodagu District Christians Seva Sangha and Catholic Association vice president Johnson Pinto have condemned the assault on Roy by the police and have demanded a probe into the incident.

The police should have taken legal action against him if he had done anything wrong, they said.

Virajpet town police constable Sanghamesh in a complaint has alleged that Roy had assaulted him while he was on duty.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra said that a probe will be conducted.