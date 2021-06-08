Maneka Gandhi thanks minister for releasing 'Kusha'

Maneka Gandhi thanks minister for releasing 'Kusha'

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jun 08 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 00:53 ist

MP Maneka Gandhi has written to Karnataka Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali, thanking him for the release of ‘Kusha’, the elephant from the Dubare elephant camp.

In the letter, she has stated that she expresses her gratitude to the forest department and the minister, on behalf of thousands of animal lovers.

Maneka also expressed her confidence in the forest department will take more proactive steps towards the preservation of tigers and elephants.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maneka Gandhi
thanks minister
Elephant Kusha
release
Dubare elephant camp
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

 