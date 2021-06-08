Maneka Gandhi thanks minister for releasing 'Kusha'

MP Maneka Gandhi has written to Karnataka Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali, thanking him for the release of ‘Kusha’, the elephant from the Dubare elephant camp.

In the letter, she has stated that she expresses her gratitude to the forest department and the minister, on behalf of thousands of animal lovers.

Maneka also expressed her confidence in the forest department will take more proactive steps towards the preservation of tigers and elephants.