Mangalore airport to change name to Mangaluru International Airport

The AAI had handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years

  • Nov 03 2022, 16:08 ist
The airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an official aeronautical information publication (AIP) supplement stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from December 1.

The AIP supplement said the purpose is to officially inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products.

The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' and name of the airport 'Mangalore' Airport is changed to 'Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru,' it said. According to AAI, the AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long duration temporary changes essential for air navigation.

