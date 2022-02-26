Mangalore University emerge champions at Athletics Championship

Mangalore University emerged as champions and bagged three golds, one silver and three bronzes, scoring 51 points in the 81st All India Inter-University Women’s Athletics Championship held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said this is the fifth year in a row that Mangalore University has lifted the championship cup.

Out of 35 sportspersons who represented Mangalore University, 30 are from AEF, he said.

In javelin throw, Karishma Sanil stood first, while K M Lakshmi secured first and third places in half marathon and 10,000-metre race respectively. Rekha got second place in shot put, while Sruthilakshmi and Shalini Chowdhary stood second in the long jump event.

In the 4X100 relay, the team of Navami, Keerthana, Varsha, Medha Rajesh, Dechamma won first place. Four athletes including Linet (4X400), Sruthilakshmi (long jump), Lakshmi (half marathon) and Karishma Sanil (javelin throw) were declared eligible to take part in World University Games planned in Chengdu in China from June 26 to July 6.

Thirty-five athletes from Alva’s, including 23 men and 12 women, qualified to take part in the Khelo India games planned in Bengaluru.