Mangalore University to conduct exams as per schedule

Mangalore University will conduct the UG examinations for the first, third and fifth semester students as per the schedule from August 2, said Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.

With the state government imposing restrictions on those arriving from Kerala, the students who are studying in Dakshina Kannada from Kasargod are likely to be inconvenienced. As per the restrictions, all those arriving from Kerala have to mandatorily produce an RT-PCR negative certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

“In case the students from Kerala are unable to make it to the exam, then Mangalore University will conduct special examinations for such students later. The university will ensure that students from Kerala are not left out. The exams will be held as per the schedule by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government,” said the VC.

The postgraduate (PG) examinations for the first and third semester students had been scheduled from August 5 onwards.